Elderly man killed by neighbour in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Dec 28 An elderly person was attacked and killed by his neighbour in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar Singh, 65, a resident of Pahadi Chak village under Sonpur police station.

Police said that he was having a dispute over a road dispute with his neighbour Sanjay Kumar Singh, who had constructed a wall in front of his gate and not given any way for the entrance.

When Arun Kumar Singh objected to the act of Sanjay Kumar Singh, the latter hit him on the head with an iron bar.

The family members rushed him to Sadar hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased's son Rajendra Kumar Singh, who is a ward councillor, lodged an FIR against Sanjay Kumar Singh in Sonpur police station. The accused is on the run.

