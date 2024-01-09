Elderly man, minor grandson shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Jan 9 An elderly man and his minor grandson were gunned down in Bihar’s Purnea district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Bikothi locality of Purnea on Monday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute could be the reason for the murder.

The deceased were identified as Chaturthi Mandal (65) and his seven-year-old grandson Manish Kumar.

The family members of the deceased said they had dinner on Monday night and everyone went to sleep. The two were found dead on Tuesday morning in a room in the house by the family members. The bodies were lying on the bed and blood was all over the place.

Following the incident, a team of Purnea police reached the crime scene and recovered the dead bodies for the post-mortem.

In another incident, a woman named Seema Devi was gunned down in Bihar’s Begusarai district late on Monday night. The incident occurred at Saidpur village under the Shamho police station in the district around 8.30 p.m. on Monday.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said: “It appeared that the victim was having a property dispute with a person named Santosh Yadav. The family members of the victim alleged that Santosh Yadav committed the murder. The matter is under investigation with all angles. Santosh Yadav is absconding.”

