Election Commission Removes BSF Jawan From Poll Duty in Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency After Molestation Complaint

On Monday, the Election Commission took action by removing a BSF jawan from poll duty in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency, in response to a complaint of molestation filed against him, according to an official statement. The complaint, lodged by a woman at Uluberia Police Station on Sunday evening, prompted swift action from the authorities.

“We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official told PTI.

For the ongoing electoral process, the Election Commission has labeled more than 57 percent of the polling stations as sensitive. To ensure security, they've allocated over 60,000 personnel from central forces, along with approximately 30,000 policemen. According to an official statement, the magnitude of security forces deployed for this phase exceeds that of any previous phases in the state.