Election Commission seeks hooch tragedy report in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 23 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought an immediate report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

As per the Commission, around 20 people have died and 20 are under treatment in various hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala districts.

The state CEO had written a letter to the Chief Secretary and the DGP to send a preliminary report and a detailed report on Saturday regarding the entire event.

At least 18 people have died and three others were hospitalised on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur.

--IANS

vg/dan

