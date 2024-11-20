Election Commission Suspends Police Personnel for Violating Voter Check Guidelines in UP Bypolls

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the suspension of police personnel involved in violating its guidelines regarding voter checks during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, following complaints. The decision came after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the Commission to take action against officers found checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs, citing video evidence.

Following the Election Commission's directions, district election officers and superintendents of police verified the complaints and subsequently suspended the police personnel for their conduct.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, responding to complaints on social media by the Samajwadi Party about certain communities being prevented from voting during the bypolls, has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, as well as all district election officers and returning officers, to take measures ensuring a fair and smooth voting process.

