'Election fraud': Preparations underway in full swing for Rahul's event in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 6 The preparations are underway in full swing in Karnataka for the visit of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 8 (Friday).

A series of meetings were held with the party leaders along with the national leaders to review final preparations for the protest against alleged election fraud by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday at the KPCC's Bharat Jodo Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Vinay Sorake, Ministers H.K. Patil, K.J. George, K.H. Muniyappa, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna

Randeep Singh Surjewala and Dy CM Shivakumar visited the Freedom Park premises to review the preparations for the protest meeting scheduled to be held on August 8 against the alleged voter fraud sponsored by the Central Election Commission.

Speaking to media at KPCC Office, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that it was the duty of political parties to protect voters' rights, the Congress high command had taken the issue of vote theft very seriously.

Shivakumar said: "Rahul Gandhi will arrive by 10.30 am for the protest in Bengaluru against vote theft on August 8 (Friday). The event which was earlier scheduled for August 5 was postponed to August 8 due to the demise of former Jarkhand CM Shibu Soren. Our national leaders will try to convince the Election Commission of vote theft with detailed proof."

Asked what documents would be submitted to the Election Commission, he said, "I won't disclose that. As it is a national issue, our senior leaders will provide details about this in a press conference."

Asked if there would be a rally, he said the protest would take place at Freedom Park.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar further stated preparations for the elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be made by November 1. The opinion of the Election Commission will be sought on how the registration rules should be framed.

"We have guided party leaders and workers on how to protect the right to vote. Another round of meetings will be held by calling block presidents and MLAs," he said.

When asked about the Chief Minister attending the INDIA bloc meeting, he replied, "The Chief Minister has been invited to the INDIA bloc event. I have to oversee the preparations for the protest meeting here, so I will be staying back."

"On every occasion, Bengaluru and Karnataka have delivered a strong message to the nation. The INDIA bloc was also born in Bengaluru. The protest against voter theft is being organized at the historic venue of Freedom Park in compliance with court orders," he added.

"We have instructed that 50 party workers and leaders, including ministers, MLAs, and defeated candidates, from every district outside Bengaluru, must participate in the protest," he said.

