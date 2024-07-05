Election of 10 Sikh MPs in British hailed

Chandigarh, July 5 The Punjabi Cultural Council (PCC) and the World Gatka Federation (WGF) on Friday greeted 10 Sikh MPs, including second-time MPs Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Preet Kaur Gill, for their victory in the British general elections

The Labour Party's landslide victory has secured significant representation for community members in the UK House of Commons.

In a statement, Punjabi Cultural Council Chairman Harjeet Singh Grewal expressed pride in the historic achievement of the Sikh community in the elections. He said a record 10 Sikh members, comprising five women, have been elected to the Parliament, all from the Labour Party.

Notably, Dhesi from the Slough constituency and Preet Kaur Gill from Birmingham Edgbaston have been re-elected for the second consecutive time, continuing their advocacy for the Sikhs and broader community issues within the UK Parliament.

Additionally, eight newly-elected Sikh MPs are entering Parliament for the first time, marking a significant milestone for their community.

World Gatka Federation General Secretary Baljit Singh also thanked the British voters and supporters for placing their trust in Sikh leaders who champion change, unity, and progress in Britain.

