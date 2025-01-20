Election office imposes curbs on political ads in print media on Delhi voting day

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has imposed curbs on political parties from publishing offending, uncertified advertisements in newspapers on the eve of voting and the voting day for the Assembly election scheduled on February 5, an official said on Monday.

In an advisory issued to recognised political parties, Officer on Special Duty (Media) Kaanchan Azad said that parties and candidates would need to get the contents of advertisements certified by the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) -- a panel which also checks paid news.

He said that the Election Commission of India has “intimated that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process.”

The election office said that “no political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior to the poll day unless the contents of political advertisements are pre-certified by them from MCMC Committee at State/District Level.”

Azad said this will apply in the case of political advertisements to be published in the print media in circulation in the United Territory of Delhi going to polls on February 5.

The CEO’s office has also issued similar advisories to Chief Executive Officers of media houses, warning them against publishing advertisements which are not pre-certified by the MCMC.

The stipulation for pre-certification of political advertisements will only apply for two days.

The election office has also advised political parties to apply for certification of advertisements to the MCMC not later than two days prior to the proposed date of publication of the advertisement.

Nearly 1.55 crore Delhi voters are eligible to pick a new 70-member Assembly on February 5. The result will be declared on February 8.

