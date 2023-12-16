Election-ready NC, PDP step up chorus against delay in Assembly polls

Srinagar, Dec 16 Regional mainstream political parties and the Congress have intensified their chorus against the Centre for delaying assembly elections in J&K.

Former chief minister and vice president of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah has accused the BJP of shying away from facing the electorate and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by another former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti has accused Delhi of trying to continue its rule over J&K through the Lt Governor by delaying the assembly elections.

The Congress has accused the BJP of furthering its party agenda rather than working for the restoration of democracy in the Union Territory.

Regional mainstream political parties like the NC, PDP and the Awami National Conference along with the CPI-M have closed ranks by forming an alliance called the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Originally planned to work unitedly for restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K, the alliance has now more or less crystallised into a united front to keep the BJP out of power in the UT.

Both the NC and the PDP have been carrying out political activities to show their readiness for the assembly elections.

Ironically, the PDP was formed by late Mufti Mohammad Syed to provide a regional alternative to the voters against the NC. Today, both have joined hands for what the two parties call ‘the larger interest of the people of J&K’.

Despite statements from middle rung leaders of the two parties against each other, the top leaders of the NC and the PDP have tried to keep the alliance afloat.

Both being mainly Valley centric parties, how they share seats between them during the assembly elections remains an open question.

The two arch rivals have in the past accused each other of exploiting the voters by making false promises. How the two parties make common promises and what these promises would be also remains to be seen.

As far as the restoration of Article 370 is concerned, the Supreme Court verdict has closed that chapter forever even though both the NC and the PDP have stated that they will continue their struggle for restoration of Article 370.

How these two parties can get Article 370 restored even if they come to power in J&K?

The Congress has said at the national level that if the party comes to power at the Centre, Article 370 would be restored.

How would the Congress face the electorate in Jammu division and outside J&K if it makes restoration of Article 370 one of the party’s electoral promises?

For both the NC and the PDP harping on continuing the fight for restoration of Article 370 could be self-defeating.

The voters of J&K cannot be made to believe that voting for these two parties during the forthcoming assembly elections would ultimately bring back Article 370.

So far as the restoration of statehood is concerned, the Centre has already said that it would be restored.

The Supreme Court also directed the government of India to restore statehood to J&K as soon as possible.

Therefore, the clamour for statehood by the NC and the PDP cannot become a vote catcher for them during the elections.

These regional mainstream parties would have to move beyond promises that now appear hollow to the people.

They will have to talk about employment, development, healthcare, education, tourism, industry etc.

Would these two parties be able to beat their arch rival, the BJP in an election where the BJP’s main electoral plank would be development, education, healthcare, tourism, industry together with the empowerment of women and the less privileged sections of J&K society?

So far as the mobilisation of party cadres for elections is concerned, both the NC and the BJP are waiting in readiness for the assembly elections to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

