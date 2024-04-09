Election to MP's Betul LS seat called off after candidate's death

Bhopal, April 9 The election to the Betul Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled after the BSP candidate in the fray died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, officials said.

Family members of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi told media persons that he complained of pain last night and was taken to a hospital in Betul where he died on Tuesday.

The election to the Betul Lok Sabha seat, along with five other seats of the state, was scheduled in the second phase on April 26.

Madhya Pradesh Electoral Officer, Anupam Rajan said the election in the constituency has been cancelled after the death of the BSP candidate.

The BJP has retained the Betul Lok Sabha seat since 1996.

