Elections to 3 RS seats from Delhi, 1 from Sikkim on Jan 19

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Election Commission on Friday announced polling for four Rajya Sabha seats -- three from Delhi and one from Sikkim - would be held on January 19.

The six-year term of AAP members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta (all Delhi) ends on January 27 next year, while the term of Sikkim Democratic Front's Hishey Lachungpa will come to an end on February 23 next year.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now scrapped excise policy money laundering case on October 4 and is currently in judicial custody.

