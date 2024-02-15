'Electoral Bonds is Proof of BJP's Corrupt Policies': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Central Govt

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court has ordered the cancellation of the Electoral Bond Scheme. Political reactions have started to emerge on this decision. The opposition party is attacking the central government over electoral bonds. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (February 15) also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the scheme of being a 'means of bribery and commission'.

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said through a post on the social media platform, 'Another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you. Electoral bonds were used by BJP as a medium for bribes and commissions. This has been sealed today,' he criticized at this time.

Randeep Surjewala Reaction.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted the Center over this. He said, 'Congress's position has always been that electoral bonds should be rejected. This was a BJP scam. Prime Minister, Finance Minister and JP Nadda should answer this.'

Pawan Kheda

Another Congress leader Pawan Kheda says, 'The decision of the Supreme Court is like a ray of light in the darkness. Congress was against the Electoral Bond Scheme from the beginning. People have a right to know about donations to political parties. SBI should make public the details of Electoral Bonds so far. BJP received 95% electoral bond donation, i.e. Rs 5200 crore. What did the BJP give to those companies in return? Congress fears that the government may bring an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court's decision. Today it became clear that this is corruption done by the Prime Minister,' he criticized.

What did the Supreme Court order?

The Supreme Court has declared the Electoral Bond Scheme illegal and banned it. The court said that electoral bond is a violation of right to information. Political parties have received huge donations from electoral bonds since last two years. The Supreme Court has asked to make public the details of who donated how much and to whom through electoral bonds after 2019.