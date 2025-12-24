Electoral roll observers appointed to ensure grievance-free voter list revision: Kerala CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 In a move aimed at ensuring a transparent and grievance-free voter list revision, the Election Commission has appointed four Electoral Roll Observers to oversee the Intensive Electoral Roll Revision (IER) - 2026 across Kerala’s 14 districts, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Rathan U. Kelkar said on Wednesday.

The initiative seeks to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded and that all deficiencies are addressed before the final publication of the electoral rolls.

According to the CEO, M.G. Rajamanikyam, IAS, has been assigned charge of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. K. Biju, IAS, will oversee Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram, while Tinku Biswal, IAS, will supervise Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Dr K. Vasuki, IAS, will be in charge of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Dr Kelkar said the observers would conduct three visits to their respective districts at different stages of the revision process. The first visit will be during the notice period, when claims and objections are invited from the public.

The second will take place while Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are disposing of claims and objections. The third visit will coincide with the verification of Booth Level Officers’ (BLOs) work, printing of supplements and the final publication of the electoral rolls.

During the first visit, meetings will be held with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of recognised political parties to hear grievances and ensure their active participation in the process. Public meetings will also be convened after giving advance notice.

The Electoral Roll Observers will scrutinise reports and explanations submitted by District Election Officers (DEOs) in constituencies where additions or deletions exceed the district average by more than one per cent, or cross three per cent in any Assembly segment.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, Dr Kelkar said all necessary steps were being taken at every level to ensure a credible and inclusive voter list, to complete the revision without grievances and without leaving out any eligible voter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor