Electricity bonanza to 8 lakh poor families in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 25 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced the discontinuation of the monthly minimum charge (MMC) for poor electricity consumers with approved loads of up to 2 kilowatts (KW).

The announcement will provide relief of approximately Rs 275 crore annually to nearly eight lakh families in the state.

The monthly minimum charge has been determined for consumers whose approved electricity load is up to 2 KW and whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units.

This charge is collected at the rate of Rs 115 per KW per month.

The Chief Minister has introduced a plethora of concessions to benefit electricity consumers across the region in the state Budget on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reached ward no. 1 of Asandh on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

On the occasion, he first paid obeisance at the Guru Ravidas Temple and announced a contribution of Rs 5 lakh for the langar hall at the Guru Ravidas Temple in Asandh.

