Electrocution at NDRS: Police bound down another railway engineer

New Delhi, June 30 Delhi Police have bound down another senior section engineer of the Indian Railways in connection with the death of a woman, who was electrocuted at New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) amind heavy rain on the wee hours of June 25.

The engineer, Gopal Kumar (37), was asked to join the investigation on Thursday. Following his questioning, he has now been bound down as per the provisions of Section 41.1A of the CrPC as per the established procedure.

During interrogation, it was discovered that Kumar had been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the electrical infrastructure at the New Delhi Railway Station complex, and deficiencies were identified in his supervision.

On Tuesday, another senior section engineer named Bharat Bhushan (40) was summoned for investigation and subsequently bound down in connection with the incident. On the same day, the railway authority also conducted an inspection of the location where the electrocution incident occurred.

On June 25, a woman named Sakshi Ahuja (34) died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the railway station complex amid heavy rainfall. She had come to the railway station with her family to board the Vande Bharat train enroute Chandigarh.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that Ahuja was walking towards the station when she slipped and lost her balance. In an attempt to prevent herself from falling, she instinctively grabbed onto an electricity pole.

Unfortunately, the pole had some exposed wires lying on the spot, and when Ahuja made contact with them, she suffered an electric shock which caused her death.

