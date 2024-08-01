Eleven districts of Bihar face drought-like situation

Patna, Aug 1 At least 11 districts in Bihar were facing a drought-like situation due to minimal rain while northern districts in the state and Seemanchal regions recorded surplus rainfall.

Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jahanabad and Arwal reported 12 to 40 rainfall, causing severe difficulties to paddy farmers, the Meteorological Department said.

The lack of adequate rainfall has led to cracks in the soil, exacerbating the situation.

Other districts such as Patna, Nalanda, Saran, and Bhojpur have recorded only 40 to 50 per cent rainfall, further compounding the agricultural challenges in the region.

The scarcity of rainwater poses a significant threat to crop yield and farmers' livelihood.

The drought-like situation in South Bihar severely impacted agricultural activities, particularly paddy farming.

The agriculture department was expecting the plantation of paddy in 36.56 lakh hectares, but so far, only 22 lakh hectares have been planted.

The Meteorological Department had anticipated 503 mm of rainfall by July 31, but only 319 mm has been recorded.

"Timely planting of paddy by July 31 ensures 100 per cent production. A delay of even 10 days could reduce production by 20 per cent and disrupt the planting schedule of Rabi crops, leading to delays," said an official of the Agriculture Department who requested anonymity.

Insufficient rainfall also affected the groundwater level, which dipped by 10 to 20 per cent in these districts.

In contrast, Kishanganj district in Seemanchal region registered the maximum rainfall at 1,097 mm, which is 17 per cent higher than normal.

