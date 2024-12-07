Eliminate lottery & corporate politics from TN: BJP

Chennai, Dec 7 Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said on Saturday that the state government should eliminate lottery and corporate politics from the state.

“These lottery tycoons have left many poor families in Tamil Nadu struggling to survive. The actor turned politician, Vijay must recognise the political schemes associated with events funded by lottery money that exploit and deceive the poor,” he said.

Prasad said that Vijay should join hands with good people to propagate the principles, ideologies, and way of life of B.R. Ambedkar across Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to act vigilantly to prioritise the development of Tamil Nadu for the 2026 Assembly elections.

He said that the people of the state should reject corrupt parties, dynastic politics, and organisations driven by communal, divisive, or separatist ideologies.

ANS Prasad said that Adhav Arjuna was instrumental in creating the current DMK-led government, which has been marked by corruption and anti-people governance.

He said that in the same event, with no hesitation or shame, Adhav Arjuna claimed that the DMK’s regime must be removed in 2026.

The BJP leader said that despite portraying himself as a critic of DMK, Adhav Arjuna conveniently omitted his past involvement in bringing them to power in 2021.

He said that Adhav Arjuna’s statements were hypocritical and charged that While he worked to establish the DMK regime in 2021, he now falsely claims to oppose it.

He said that Adhav Arjuna tried a parliamentary ticket from the DMK and when it was denied he joined VCK expecting a Lok Sabha seat.

“Your political drama, driven by an ulterior motive to protect your massive lottery wealth and gain power, has now come to light,” he said.

The BJP leader said that BJP stands against dynastic politics and monarchy-like governance anywhere in India.

He added that in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, a BJP-led coalition must emerge to defeat the DMK, which has acted like an octopus draining Tamil Nadu's resources.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor