Elite marine force to protect Chennai‘s turtle beaches, fragile habitats

Chennai, Aug 21 The city’s coastline is set to get a new line of defence with the launch of a specialised marine force tasked with protecting turtle nesting beaches and fragile marine ecosystems.

Equipped with boats, surveillance gear, and joint action squads, the elite unit will crack down on poachers, polluters, and illegal trawlers operating within five nautical miles of the shoreline.

The initiative comes at a time when marine ecosystems face rising threats from uncontrolled fishing, pollution, and habitat destruction.

According to State Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu, the force will strengthen real-time responses to incidents involving stranded, injured, or dead marine animals. It will also intensify patrolling during the olive ridley turtle nesting and hatching season, which runs from November to April.

“This initiative rests on strong inter-departmental coordination, bringing together the coastal security group, Indian Coast Guard, fisheries department, and fishermen associations to ensure effective enforcement,” Sahu said.

The model integrates marine protection with community participation, she added.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 96 lakh for the force’s first year of operations. Of this, Rs 20 lakh will be used to purchase deep-sea boats, while Rs 19.80 lakh is allocated for salaries of marine watchers and boat drivers. Another Rs 16.20 lakh has been set aside for modern marine machinery and surveillance equipment, and Rs 36 lakh will cover fuel expenses -- highlighting the intensive patrolling planned along the coast.

The force will operate through two dedicated teams, each consisting of marine watchers and drivers, with about a dozen personnel per boat.

The forest department’s existing vessel will be modernised, while a new boat will soon be inducted to strengthen operations.

Officials expect the enhanced patrolling to significantly reduce turtle mortalities, deter poaching, and curb destructive trawling practices.

The unit will also serve as a deterrent against other harmful activities threatening fragile coastal ecosystems. Additionally, systematic data collection by the teams will support research and long-term conservation planning.

Once fully deployed, the specialised marine force is expected to bring tangible improvements in marine protection along the Chennai coastline, creating a stronger shield for vulnerable habitats and the endangered olive ridley turtles.

