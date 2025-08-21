Elon Musk Partners UIDAI to Power Starlink Internet Expansion in India

India is set to witness a major transformation in internet connectivity as the government has approved Elon Musk-owned Starlink Satellite Communications to provide satellite-based internet services in the country. The move is expected to revolutionize access in rural and remote regions where traditional broadband facilities are still limited or unavailable. To ensure smooth customer onboarding, Starlink has partnered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and will use Aadhaar e-KYC for identity verification. This collaboration is aimed at making the verification process faster, safer, and compliant with regulations, allowing seamless access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services.

Through this integration with Aadhaar’s digital identity system, Starlink is positioned to expand its services to over 2 million subscribers in India. The initiative will not only benefit households but also businesses, schools, and other institutions, particularly in regions where connectivity challenges persist. Experts believe this step could be a game-changer for digital inclusion in rural India.

The agreement between Starlink and UIDAI was formalized in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, Deputy Director Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhvare. Starlink has now been designated as a sub-authentication and sub-eKYC user agency under UIDAI. In addition, Starlink has forged partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which is expected to accelerate the expansion of its satellite internet network across the country.

Industry observers note that this development is in line with the government’s Digital India mission. By combining Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology with Aadhaar’s secure authentication system, India’s digital infrastructure will receive a significant boost. Analysts believe this move could trigger a new era of internet access, driving improvements in education, business, and daily life in underserved areas.

1. What is the purpose of Starlink’s partnership with UIDAI?

Starlink has partnered with UIDAI to use the Aadhaar e-KYC system for customer identity verification, ensuring faster and more secure delivery of internet services.

2. How will Aadhaar authentication benefit Starlink users in India?

Aadhaar authentication will make customer verification quicker, more transparent, and compliant with regulations, enabling users to access services with ease.

3. Which regions in India will benefit the most from Starlink’s services?

Rural and remote areas, where traditional internet services are limited, will benefit the most from Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet.

4. Who are Starlink’s telecom partners in India?

To expand its services in India, Starlink has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

5. How many customers can Starlink serve in India?

Starlink has the capacity to serve around 2 million customers in India.