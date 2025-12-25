Eloquent orator, continues to inspire nation, says PM Modi on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, stating that his leadership will continue to serve as a guiding light for the all-round development of the nation.

Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, is remembered as a statesman and visionary leader who served as India's Prime Minister three times and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His leadership continues to inspire millions across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt salutations to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who resides in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building."

He said that Vajpayee will always be remembered not only as an "eloquent orator" but also as a "spirited poet".

"His personality, works, and leadership will continue to serve as a guiding path for the all-round development of the country," PM Modi added.

He also said that Vajpayee's birth anniversary is a special occasion for all the countrymen to draw inspiration from his life.

"His conduct, grace, ideological steadfastness, and unwavering commitment to placing the nation's interest above all serve as an exemplary standard for Indian politics. Throughout his life, he demonstrated that true excellence is not established by position, but by conduct -- and it is that which guides society," the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India. Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance.

Built at an estimated expense of Rs 230 crore and covering a vast area of 65 acres, the facility is designed to serve as a lasting national resource aimed at promoting leadership principles, civic engagement, cultural awareness, and public motivation.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

