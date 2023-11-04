Elvish Yadav detained in Rajasthan, released: Sources

New Delhi/Jaipur, Nov 4 YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was detained by the police in Rajasthan while he was on his way to Kota, sources said on Saturday. He was, however, released later.

A source citing the Rajasthan Police said that Yadav was detained during a routine checking as part of the enhanced security measures for the November 25 Assembly elections in the desert state.

Yadav was recently booked along with five others for allegedly providing snake venom for recreational purposes at parties in Delhi-NCR. A complaint in this regard was filed by an animal welfare activist.

The Noida Police later reached a certain venue and arrested the organisers of a party.

The source, quoting a police officer, said that Yadav, along with his friends, was stopped at a checkpoint.

However, after questioning and confirming with the Noida Police that Yadav was not 'wanted', and the case (against him) is under investigation, he was allowed to go.

The Noida Police had on Friday arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Yadav, however, has refuted the allegations, terming them as "absolutely baseless and fake".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor