‘Emergency a dark chapter’: Anurag Thakur slams Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, June 25 Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a fierce attack on the Congress party and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during his visit to Motihari, invoking the memories of the Emergency imposed in 1975 to rally support ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Addressing the media persons in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, Thakur said, “Just like a fish struggles outside water, the Congress party is suffering without power. And it will suffer again when it loses the upcoming election along with the RJD in Bihar.”

Thakur recalled the imposition of the Emergency by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, describing it as a “dark chapter” in India’s democratic history.

He emphasised how people lost their fundamental rights and press freedom during the 21-month period, which ended in March 1977.

Anurag Thakur took a sharp dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying: “Lalu Prasad Yadav himself was born out of the Emergency movement, but today he has become a joke in Bihar. He has chosen to sit in the lap of Congress while placing B.R. Ambedkar’s photograph at his feet.”

He added that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 'jungle raj' is still fresh in the minds of the people of Bihar, and the electorate is ready to teach him another lesson in the upcoming elections.

The remarks come as part of the NDA’s ongoing campaign to mark June 25 as 'Black Day', commemorating the suspension of democracy under the Emergency.

With assembly elections nearing, BJP leaders are intensifying their presence in Bihar, using historical references to criticise the Congress-RJD alliance and reinforce their governance narrative.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticised the Congress party over the Emergency imposition on the country in 1975.

He also pointed out that the Emergency was a dark chapter for the Constitution and the country.

