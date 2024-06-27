Emergency, CAA, women empowerment and more: Key highlights of Prez Murmu’s speech

New Delhi, June 27 President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, her first in the third term of the Narendra Modi government and spoke on a host of issues, including Emergency and the safeguards of the Constitution, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), EVM transparency, Northeast, women empowerment and more.

She highlighted the government's initiatives and achievements in various sectors and also spoke on various burning issues before the nation.

President Murmu said that the people of the country reposed faith in the Modi government for the third term and therefore it is a stamp of approval for the government’s mission of service and good governance undertaken in the past 10 years.

“It is a mandate that the work of making India a developed nation continues uninterrupted and India attains its goals,” she stated.

She said that the resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world.

“In 10 years, India has risen to become the 5th largest economy from being the 11th ranked economy. From 2021 to 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent annually. This has been made possible due to reforms and major decisions undertaken in the national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India alone is contributing 15 per cent of the global growth,” the President pointed out.

Reiterating the government’s charge that the Emergency was the ‘darkest period’ of democracy, President Murmu said, “The imposition of Emergency on 25th June, 1975 had left the entire country outraged. However, the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India.”

She also congratulated the MPs on their fresh term in Parliament and also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the world’s largest democratic exercise.

President Murmu said, “This was the largest election in the world. About 64 crore voters performed their duty with enthusiasm and zeal. Women cast their votes in huge numbers this time also. A very heartening aspect of this election emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades.

“In the last four decades, we had witnessed low voter turnout amidst shutdowns and strikes in Kashmir. But this time the Kashmir Valley has given a befitting reply to every such element within the country and outside. For the first time, the home voting facility was made available in this Lok Sabha Election,” she added, highlighting the changes after Article 370 abrogation.

Wishing a better future for the families who have been granted citizenship under CAA, “The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will come into force in the country from the first of July. The government has started granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA. It has ensured a dignified life to many families who have suffered due to Partition.”

President Murmu cautioned the citizens against attempts to undermine the credibility of democracy and said, “We all remember those times when ballot papers were snatched and looted. To ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, it was decided to use EVMs. The EVM has passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people’s court, in the last few decades.”

Talking about women empowerment initiatives under the Modi government, President Murmu highlighted, “During the last 10 years, majority of the four crore PM Awas houses have been allotted to women beneficiaries. At the very start of the third term of my government, approval for the construction of three crore new houses has been accorded. Most of these houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries.”

She also made mention of various schemes directed at women's emancipation and said that they would go a long way in empowering the women force.

“Over the last 10 years, 10 crore women have been mobilised into Self Help Groups. A comprehensive campaign has been launched to make three crore women Lakhpati Didis,” she said.

“The NAMO Drone Didi Scheme is contributing towards achieving this goal. Under this Scheme, women belonging to thousands of Self Help Groups are being provided with drones and also being trained as Drone Pilots,” she added.

Speaking about the Krishi Sakhi Initiative, she said that over 30,000 women belonging to Self Help Groups have been provided with Krishi Sakhi Certificates. Krishi Sakhis are being trained in modern agricultural practices so that they can help farmers in further modernization of Agriculture.

President Murmu in her joint address also highlighted the government’s efforts to build all-weather connectivity to the Northeast and also its focus on developing the region as a hub of Made in India chips.

“The government is working to make this region a strategic gateway under its Act East Policy. Connectivity of all kinds is being expanded in the Northeast. Development works are being taken up in every field including education, health, tourism and employment. A semi-conductor plant is being established in Assam at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore,” President Murmu said.

In a message to all parties to work together, she said, “When India becomes the third largest economy, you will also be partners in this achievement. When we celebrate the hundredth anniversary of Independence in 2047 as a developed India, this generation will also get credit."

