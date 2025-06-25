Emergency was one of the darkest periods in India's history: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 25 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the Emergency was one of the darkest periods in India's history.

The Chief Minister said, "The #Emergency was one of the darkest periods in India's history. Today's youth should learn about how the nation was plunged into darkness and freedom was suppressed. At a Mock Parliament on this important subject."

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "As we mark 50 years of this brutal episode, India pays tribute to the brave men and women who stood firm to uphold the Constitution during those dark times. It was solely due to their courageous efforts and valiant sacrifices that the Congress party was brought to its knees -- marking the end of a shameful chapter in our history."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) across the country, to mark what it calls a moment of serious institutional breakdown in India's democratic journey.

Extensive outreach programmes have been planned at the booth and district levels by the BJP.

The aim, according to BJP leaders, is to educate the younger generation about the consequences of authoritarianism and the importance of preserving democratic values.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 50 years ago, a nefarious attempt was made to strangle Indian democracy with the imposition of the Emergency, during which civil liberties were suspended and opposition leaders were jailed under the rule of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a post on social media platform X, he called the Emergency "the darkest chapter in Indian democracy", while paying tribute to those who resisted authoritarian rule.

"Fifty years ago today, a nefarious attempt was made to strangle Indian democracy through the imposition of the Emergency. People still remember the Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. Sidelining the Constitution, the manner in which the Emergency was imposed on the country is a glaring example of the misuse of power and dictatorship. All opposition leaders were sent to jail. There was no constitutional institution left that was not misused. Yet, the democratic traditions of this country could not be erased by the then government, no matter how much they tried," Rajnath Singh said on X.

Union Minister Singh also highlighted the role of those who fought against the Emergency.

"Today, democracy is alive in India, and for this, those who struggled during the Emergency, endured imprisonment, and suffered hardships have made an immense contribution. The future generations of India will never forget their contribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has decided to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' so that every citizen remembers how dictatorship attempts to murder democracy," he added.

The Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, remains one of the most controversial periods in Indian history.

The government had cited "internal disturbance" as a reason for imposing it, but critics argue it was an attempt to stifle dissent after a court invalidated Indira Gandhi's election.

