Emirates International employee vanishes from Delhi under mysterious circumstances, kidnapping suspected

New Delhi, Oct 16 An Emirates International Facilities Management employee has mysteriously disappeared after reaching Delhi and has been missing for over 50 days, leaving his family in Odisha in anguish.

Allegations of a kidnapping have surfaced as the person shortly after his arrival at Delhi airport from Abu Dhabi via Mumbai.

According to an FIR accessed by IANS, Ranjan Swain, 30, hailing from Odisha's Khurda district, had been employed at Emirates International Facilities Management in Abu Dhabi for the past three years.

On August 18, he was scheduled to return to India, which was the last time he communicated with his sister, sharing his ticket details.

"However, he has since become untraceable. After waiting for 3-4 days, his family contacted the company management, who confirmed his departure for India with his friend Faheem Ahmad on Vistara Airlines," as per the FIR.

Assistance from the NGO Global Odia volunteers resulted in confirmation from the UAE government that Swain had left Abu Dhabi and travelled to India on August 18.

His family is facing financial hardship, as he was the sole provider for them. "It has been over 50 days since he went missing, with no sign of his whereabouts. The NGO and the family have reached out to various individuals and learned that some people are demanding a ransom while threatening his life. This has led to suspicions of a kidnapping case in and around Delhi," the FIR stated.

The family members revealed that Swain had initially gone to Abu Dhabi through a recruitment company three years ago, financing his journey with a loan.

"After a couple of days, when we were not able to trace Ranjan, we lodged a complaint in Odisha and pushed Odisha Police to visit Delhi for the case. Odisha Police had visited and found some clues with help of IGI Airport police but couldn't do much and on advice, an FIR was lodged there on October 15," said the family members.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police officer said that they have registered an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport police station and further probe is going on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor