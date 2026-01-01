Emotional farewell in MP’s Rewa: Students break down as their beloved teacher retires

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 1 The bond between a teacher and a student is built not merely in classrooms, but through years of care, guidance and silent sacrifices.

Such a bond was clearly visible in Rewa, where the retirement farewell of a teacher turned into an overwhelming emotional moment, leaving students, teachers and villagers in tears.

A deeply moving farewell ceremony was held at Kararia Upper Primary School in the Sirmaur Assembly constituency, around 37 km from the district headquarters. What was meant to be a formal goodbye soon transformed into a poignant scene of love and gratitude.

As Ganga Prasad Pandey, a respected teacher who dedicated 42 years, 10 months and 4 days to the education department, prepared to leave the school premises on December 30, emotions spilled over. Students clung to him, hugged him tightly and broke down, crying uncontrollably. The sight was so powerful that the retiring teacher himself could not hold back his tears.

Witnessing the students’ grief and affection, fellow teachers and villagers present at the ceremony also became emotional, turning the entire atmosphere solemn and tearful.

We may have heard countless stories about the sacred teacher-student relationship, but this incident from a government school in Rewa stood as a living example of that tradition. It reflected how a dedicated teacher can shape lives far beyond classrooms and textbooks.

Though words failed him at the moment of farewell, Ganga Prasad Pandey gently consoled his students, saying, “Don’t worry. Be a good citizen.” Holding the children in his arms, he showered them with affection one last time, a gesture that spoke louder than any speech.

As he walked away from the school gates, eyes moist and heart heavy, it was clear that while a chapter had ended, the values, discipline and love he imparted would continue to live on in the lives of his students.

