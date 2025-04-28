Emotional separation: Rukhsar trapped at Attari border as her children reach Pakistan

Attari Border, April 28 In a significant development, Rukhsar, has found herself stranded at the Attari border after she was refused entry into Pakistan.

The development follows the Indian government's recent decision to send all Pakistani nationals back to Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rukhsar, who was travelling to Pakistan, was stopped at the border because her Indian passport did not meet Pakistani entry requirements, while her children's Pakistani passports allowed them to cross over.

Her children, including her three-year-old daughter, have already reached Pakistan, but Rukhsar remains in a state of distress, separated from them.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Rukhsar shared her emotional struggle. “I have four children, and my daughter is just three years old. They have gone back to Pakistan with their father. How can my children live without me? They need a mother to look after them. I need to be with them,” she said, her voice filled with desperation.

Rukhsar came to India to visit her mother, who is living in Old Delhi. She was supposed to join her family in Pakistan afterwards. However, her entry into Pakistan was blocked due to her Indian passport.

“I came here to meet my mother after 13 years, but now I am stuck at the border. I am returning in the changed circumstances due to the attack, which should not have happened. My children are with their father in Pakistan, and I can't bear to be away from them,” she added, visibly distressed.

After being denied entry, Rukhsar has appealed to the Indian government to help her reunite with her family. “I request the Indian government to allow me to go to Pakistan. I want to take care of my children and husband,” she said.

Rukhsar’s case highlights the growing challenges faced by families divided by the ongoing geopolitical situation. The authorities are yet to respond to her appeal.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor