Empathy, ethics should be cornerstone of profession, CJI advises young doctors

Chandigarh, Aug 10 Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday advised young doctors that empathy and ethics should be the cornerstones of their professional journey.

While delivering his convocation address at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the CJI said that the institute has stood as a beacon of innovation and care for over six decades.

“Now you are the torchbearers of its future,” the Chief Justice told young doctors.

At the 37th convocation, 80 doctors were honoured with medals for their academic excellence, while 508 graduates received their degrees, marking their successful completion of various medical disciplines.

“Empathy and ethics are not only mere abstract concepts, they are the bedrock of your medical journey,” the Chief Justice said.

He advised: “As you step into the world as healthcare professionals, remember that your technical skills are only part of the equation. It is your compassion, your ability to listen, and your unwavering commitment to ethical practices that will truly define your success and impact on the lives of your patients.”

Drawing an insightful parallel to the movie “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.”, the Chief Justice reminded the audience that just as the film highlighted the importance of compassion over mere textbook knowledge, so too should the heart of medicine be rooted in empathy.

“Your patients are more than just cases; they are people who need your kindness as much as your expertise. Let the lessons of empathy be your guide, and you’ll find that even the smallest gestures of care can create miracles,” he emphasised.

The Chief Justice also praised the PGIMER for its dedication to medical excellence and compassion.

“The PGIMER holds a special place in my heart. As graduates, you are now part of a legacy of excellence that has shaped the medical landscape of India. The PGIMER has been a beacon of innovation and care for over six decades, and you are the torchbearers of its future,” he said.

Reflecting on the parallels between medicine and law, the Chief Justice noted both professions are guided by principles such as beneficence, non-maleficence, autonomy, and justice.

He underscored that these fields share a common goal which is to serve humanity with compassion and integrity.

“Your journey as medical professionals is not just about healing the body, but it is also about uplifting the spirit and ensuring justice in healthcare,” he remarked.

Highlighting the critical importance of equity in healthcare, the Chief Justice of India pointed out the disparities revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic and called upon the new graduates to ensure that medical advancements reach everyone, regardless of socio-economic status.

“Technology has the power to revolutionise medicine, but it must be guided by compassion and equity. As doctors, you must remain vigilant to ensure that AI and other tools serve all patients fairly, without perpetuating existing biases,” the Chief Justice cautioned.

In a heartfelt conclusion, the Chief Justice of India quoted Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass”, reminding the audience that compassion is the greatest virtue a medical professional can cultivate.

“It is not just about curing diseases but about caring for the person behind the illness, respecting their dignity, and offering comfort in their most vulnerable moments,” he said.

