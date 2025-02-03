Emphasis on empowering women in industrial sector: Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, Feb 3 Mahasrahtra Ministers of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Monday asked the administration to step up efforts for empowering women in the industrial sector by setting up its Bhavan at the taluka level.

“The process of setting up Asmita Bhavan at the taluka level to empower women in the industrial sector should be accelerated. This building will be set up at the taluka level where there is a market, and in this, maximum women self-help groups of Manila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) will get the opportunity to do business,” said Tatkare.

She was speaking at the department meeting held today to review the implementation of the garment project in Roha, the construction of Asmita Bhavan at the taluka level, the functioning of the Manila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the 100-day action plan.

Tatkare said that the Nav Tejaswini Maharashtra Rural Enterprise Development Project will be implemented through MAVIM under the Solar Fish Drying Project at Shrivardhan from Raigad district.

Under this project, agriculture, agri-allied and non-agricultural based industries and innovative initiatives will be encouraged under the market-oriented industry development component.

The minister directed the administration to implement the garment project in Roha city as well as in rural areas. A transparent working system should be implemented to ensure that the eligible women for the project get proper training and remuneration. She also directed to make efforts to provide employment to maximum women through this project.

Tatkare directed to organise a state-level festival to mark the 50th anniversary of the MAVIM so that a platform is available for self-help groups covered under the undertaking. This is also to ensure that the work of MAVIM reaches rural areas as well.

Secretary Anup Kumar Yadav informed that the vacant posts in the State Child Rights Protection Commission, which works for the rights and protection of children, will be filled through external sources and contractual methods, along with permanent ones.

Meanwhile, Tatkare directed the administration to organise a state-level children's festival every year for the inmates of orphanages and observation homes. During the proposed festival, a special platform will be provided for children who write stories, and poems, and whose literature is famous, such as those associated with the literary field.

Tatkare reviewed various schemes and works in the department as well as the 100-day action plan. She took the review of various initiatives implemented under the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme including home delivery of food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, growth monitoring of beneficiary children, and guidance through home visits to beneficiaries.

Besides, she also reviewed the present status of community-based programs for nutrition awareness, provision of toilets, and drinking water facilities to Village Child Development Centers, Urban Child Development Centers, Anganwadi Centers, Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Insurance Scheme, remuneration for the work of beggars, Pink Rickshaw, Ladki Bahin Scheme and mobile teams.

