Emphasis should be on tree plantation during ‘International Year of Cooperatives’ activities: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 14 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that various activities are being implemented to celebrate the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

While implementing these activities, he directed that more emphasis should be placed on environmental conservation and tree plantation.

He asked the administration to implement all activities should be implemented with the active participation and help of various cooperative societies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting of the State Summit organised at Vidhan Bhavan to plan various programs for the International Year of Cooperation 2025.

He said that on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives, the departments of Cooperatives, Agriculture, Marketing, Dairy Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Rural Development, Fisheries and Non-Conventional Energy should coordinate and plan the programs.

Information about the activities implemented during the year should be widely disseminated to the public. Tree plantation should be added to all the programs implemented on the occasion of the International Year. The date for submitting proposals by cooperatives for the Cooperative Awards 2025 should be changed from July 18 to July 31, he said.

The Chief Minister said that on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives, various activities of the Central and state governments should be implemented in coordination.

“This program should be implemented effectively so that the people of the state can be informed about the progress made and contribution made by the state in the cooperative sector to promote the cooperative sector in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the information about the programs implemented during the year through the State Level Summit Committee should be submitted to the committee from time to time.

“The challenges in the cooperative sector have changed, and it is necessary to study this sector and review the Cooperative Act. A study group should be formed to look into the provisions that should be included in the Cooperative Act, and its report should be submitted to the committee,” said the Chief Minister.

