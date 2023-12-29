Employees Honeytrap Boss To Seek Revenge, Circulate His Nude Pictures

In a disturbing case of workplace retaliation, a tormented boss reportedly endured a three-month-long ordeal orchestrated by two former employees who engaged in a honeytrap scheme on social media. The perpetrators, including a woman who had resigned from her position, allegedly enticed the victim into sharing explicit photos, which were subsequently circulated among the victim's acquaintances, including his wife. The female tormentor, identified as a former employee and promoter of a software firm, claimed to have resigned due to the purported harassment from the victim. The incident highlights the severity of workplace harassment and the potential misuse of personal information in seeking revenge.

Three months ago, individuals identified as Preeti and Anish (names changed) reportedly formed an alliance with the intent to retaliate against perceived humiliation they allegedly experienced. Their chosen method of revenge involved honey-trapping and blackmailing their target, Samir Gupta (name changed). Following three months of enduring the torment, Gupta approached the Cyber Crime police and filed a complaint just 10 days ago. According to the accused duo, Gupta had been consistently reprimanding and ridiculing them on professional grounds, prompting their retaliatory actions. The police successfully tracked down Preeti and Anish in connection with the case.

According to a report of Times Of India, Preeti came up with the idea of teaching him a lesson and making his life miserable. She and Anish then made a fake Instagram account of a woman and started chatting with Gupta four months ago, the police said. The tormentors, operating as a duo, embarked on a disturbing campaign to stalk and harass their boss. Utilizing a deceitful approach, they initiated sexually explicit conversations from a fabricated account impersonating a woman, targeting their boss, Samir Gupta, who is in his late thirties. Gupta, under the impression of genuine interaction, unwittingly shared explicit photographs with the deceptive account. Subsequently, the duo ceased communication from that account, only to resurface days later by sending Gupta his compromising images and screenshots of their prior sexual exchanges via email. This unexpected revelation left Gupta in a state of panic, unaware of the identity behind the honeytrap. In a further escalation of their revenge, the tormentors forwarded similar explicit content to the HR department of the company in September, with identical material sent to Gupta's official email address.

But the duo did not stop at this. They mailed the photos and chats to his wife and sent a printout of the pictures through Speedpost to the office where she works. Gupta was at his wit's end when he was mailed photos of his visit to a shopping mall in November. "The duo was also stalking him and ensuring that he spent sleepless nights, the police said.

