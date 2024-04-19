Empowers rural community, says Anurag Thakur on Himachal village getting mobile connectivity

Shimla, April 19 Connecting Himachal Pradesh’s remote hamlets with mobile connectivity for the first time means opening doors to a world of opportunities, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hearty talk with villagers of Spiti, which got connected to the rest of the country via telecom network for the first time, Minister Thakur in a post on X wrote, “I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for bringing mobile connectivity to the village of Giu, Spiti in Himachal Pradesh for the first time."

"It not only bridges the digital divide but also empowers rural communities, opening doors to a world of opportunities. Listen to the interesting interaction between the Hon'ble PM and the villagers,” said the Minister.

Gue village in Lahaul-Spiti district got mobile connectivity for the first time on Thursday.

The occasion was marked by PM Modi dialling villagers of Gue with whom he had a heart-warming conversation. Elated and ecstatic over their ‘new-found connectivity’, the villagers expressed their gratitude to PM Modi, saying, “Thank you for connecting us to the world.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor