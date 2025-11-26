Empowers us with rights, reminds us of duties: PM Modi on Constitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the framers of the Constitution and said that their vision will continue to drive India towards the resolution of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, Constitution Day, is celebrated every year on November 26 and commemorates the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The observance was officially declared in 2015 to honour the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat."

"Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy," he added.

The Prime Minister also called on the countrymen to reiterate the commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through their actions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, paying tribute to the architects of the Constitution, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

"On this 'Constitution Day', I pay homage to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, along with all the great members of the Constituent Assembly, and extend my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens on this day," Shah posted on X.

"The Constitution of India, the world's largest democracy, provides every citizen with equal opportunities, a life of dignity, national duties, and rights, thereby paving the way for strong nation-building," he added.

Shah also acknowledged the Prime Minister's initiative to commemorate the Constitution Day and said that he has "worked to make the citizens more aware of democratic values".

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda took to his X handle and extended congratulations to the countrymen on the Constitution, "which provides justice, truth, and freedom, and equality".

"Our Constitution, crafted by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, is the soul of India and the strength of its democracy, which not only grants equal rights to every citizen but also protects those rights and provides them the opportunity to progress," he said.

"On this sacred occasion of Constitution Day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of the Constitution, adhere to its core spirit, and build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India," Nadda added.

