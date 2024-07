En route Wayanad, Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured in accident

Kozhikode, July 31 Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who was on her way to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, met with an accident and is presently being treated at the state-run Medical College, Manjeri.

According to official sources, the car rammed into a two-wheeler and then came to a stop after hitting an electric post near Manjeri.

Journalist-turned-CPI-M legislator George has suffered minor injuries in her hand and head and is expected to resume her journey to the landslide areas, later in the day.

The person who was driving the two-wheeler is also being treated for injuries.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the massive Wayanad landslides, that occurred on Tuesday, has reached 153 and 98 are still missing, while the search operations for the missing people continued on Wednesday.

The worst-affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu and the locals from these areas who managed to escape are deeply shattered as hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

