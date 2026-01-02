Enchanting, shining example of creativity: PM Modi hails 'Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026'

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026, calling it "enchanting" and a shining example of creativity, public participation, and the city's deep connection with nature.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 14th edition of the event on New Year's Day.

The Prime Minister noted that the scale and imagination of the Ahmedabad flower show continue to grow every year, reflecting the city's vibrant spirit.

Held along the Sabarmati Riverfront near the Atal Bridge, the flower show features over 30 lakh flowers and will remain open to visitors until January 22, emerging as one of the most visually striking cultural showcases in the country.

This year's edition is organised around the theme 'Bharat Ek Gatha' (India – A Saga), celebrating India's cultural heritage, unity, and civilisational journey through elaborate floral installations.

One of the centrepieces of the 2026 show is a massive floral portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's Iron Man, which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest flower portrait. The exhibition also features the world's largest flower mandala, making this edition a record-breaking milestone.

The tribute aligns with the ongoing celebrations marking Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The exhibition is spread across six thematic zones, each showcasing a different aspect of India's rich cultural legacy, including festivals, traditional dance forms, mythology, and heritage.

A special 'Eternal India' zone highlights the country's ancient civilisational roots, while a grand 30-metre-diameter floral installation serves as the central attraction.

To enhance visitor engagement, QR codes and audio guides have been introduced, allowing visitors to explore detailed information about floral designs, sculptures, and themes. The show follows a tiered ticketing system, with weekday tickets priced at Rs 80 and weekend tickets at Rs 100.

Prime viewing slots - from 8–9 a.m. and 10–11 p.m. - are available at Rs 500 per person for those seeking a more exclusive experience.

More than a horticultural exhibition, the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 stands as a celebration of India’s unity, creativity, and cultural richness.

With record-setting installations, innovative use of technology, and a strong cultural narrative, the event reinforces Ahmedabad’s status as a major cultural and tourism destination and offers visitors a visually stunning start to the New Year.

