Encounter breaks out at J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 10 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Kreeri, Dooru area of Anantnag.Police and Army (19RR) on job," police said.

The firefight with the terrorists ensued after a joint team of the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

