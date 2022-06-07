Encounter breaks out at J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, June 7 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara. Police and Army on job," police said.

It comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor