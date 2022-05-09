Encounter breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, May 9 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

