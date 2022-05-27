Encounter breaks out at Srinagar

Srinagar, May 27 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Soura in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Friday.

"Encounter has started in Soura area of Srinagar between terrorists and Srinagar police," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

