Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at Watnar, Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, the police said.

Police and security forces on the job, the police added.

"#Encounter has started at Watnar, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor