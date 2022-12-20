Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2022 07:35 AM 2022-12-20T07:35:25+5:30 2022-12-20T13:10:02+5:30
An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from their official handle: "#Encounter started at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice ."
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor