Encounter Breaks out in Baramulla’s Hadipora, Police and Forces Deployed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2024 02:52 PM2024-06-19T14:52:25+5:302024-06-19T14:53:15+5:30
Authorities have launched a major security operation in the Hadipora area of Sopore, involving a joint effort by police and security forces. The operation is currently ongoing, with details continuing to emerge. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering an encounter.