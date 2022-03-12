Encounter breaks out in Ganderbal; 1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

An encounter broke out at Serch area of Ganderbal, said Kashmir Zone police.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "#Encounter has started at Serch area of #Ganderbal. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Meanwhile, in another encounter, which happened in Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that one terrorist has been killed. The encounter operation was carried out in Pulwama early in the day.

The police tweeted, "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Earlier, a Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

