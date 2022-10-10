Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
By ANI | Published: October 10, 2022 12:07 AM 2022-10-10T00:07:45+5:30 2022-10-10T05:40:07+5:30
An encounter broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag late on Sunday evening, according to the police.
J-K Police and security forces are on the job.
"#Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor