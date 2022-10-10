Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

Published: October 10, 2022

An encounter broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag late on Sunday evening, according to the police.

J-K Police and security forces are on the job.

"#Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

