Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in the early hours of Sunday.

The encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. The joint operation is carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

