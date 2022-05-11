Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora

An encounter broke out in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, the police said.

"Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

