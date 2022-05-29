Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
By ANI | Published: May 29, 2022 06:10 PM2022-05-29T18:10:36+5:302022-05-29T18:20:02+5:30
An encounter started in the Gundipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, informed the police.
"On the specific input of #KulgamPolice, #encounter has started at #Gundipora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
