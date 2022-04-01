Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2022 12:06 AM2022-04-01T00:06:42+5:302022-04-01T00:15:02+5:30
An encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.
"Encounter has started at #Turkwangam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
