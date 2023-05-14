Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 14 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Andwan Sagam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.



zi/khz/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor