Encounter breaks out in J&K's Budgam
By IANS | Published: January 29, 2022 11:39 PM2022-01-29T23:39:04+5:302022-01-29T23:55:08+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 29 An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at the Charar-i-Sharief area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.
"An encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
