Encounter breaks out in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 29 An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at the Charar-i-Sharief area in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.

"An encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor